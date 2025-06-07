Tennessee Athletics Finishes Second in USA Today SEC All-Sports Title Race

For only the third time since 2000, the University of Tennessee Athletics Department finished second in the USA Today SEC All-Sports title race. The Vols and Lady Vols ranked second to Texas, ending Tennessee’s record-setting three-year streak as the top overall athletic program in the conference.
Tennessee claimed its first three SEC All-Sports titles for the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 academic years. The Big Orange became only the second school in league history to win three consecutive titles, following Florida.
“Although we are disappointed not to have won our fourth straight SEC All-Sports title, finishing as runner-up in the largest and most competitive league in the country is still a remarkable testament to the strength of our athletic department,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White.
The champion is determined based on a points system devised by the USA Today Network that rewards the highest points total based on the number of teams per sport competing for conference regular season championships.
Texas captured the top spot with 179.75 points, followed by Tennessee (149.5), Texas A&M (148.25) and Florida (148).
The second-place finish solidifies Tennessee’s most successful four-year run in the history of the SEC All-Sports title race.
2025 USA Today SEC All-Sports results
Overall
Texas ― 179.75 points. 0.7892 quant score (points compared to number of sports)
Tennessee ― 149.50 points, 0.6564
Texas A&M ― 148.25 points, 0.6397
Florida ― 148.00 points, 0.6251
Georgia ― 138.75 points, 0.5763
South Carolina ― 130.75 points, 0.5728
LSU ― 128.50 points, 0.5428
Alabama ― 123.75 points, 0.5227
Arkansas ― 117.75 points, 0.5216
Vanderbilt ― 73.13 points, 0.5096
Oklahoma ― 113.63 points, 0.4978′
Auburn ― 119.50, 0.4964
Ole Miss ― 99.38 points, 0.4877
Mississippi State ― 84.00 points, 0.4195
Kentucky ― 97.50 points, 0.4118
Missouri ― 70.13 points, 0.3162
Men
Texas ― 78.75 points, quant score 0.7518
Georgia ― 72.25 points, 0.6897
Texas A&M ― 70.50 points, 0.6730
Alabama ― 69.50 points, 0.6635
Tennessee ― 69.00 points, 0.6587
Florida ― 67.00 points, 0.6396
Auburn ― 63.50 points, 0.6062
Arkansas ― 51.50 points, 0.5493
Ole Miss ― 50.13 points, 0.5347
LSU ― 47.50 points, 0.4535
Vanderbilt ― 34.00 points, 0.4121
South Carolina ― 40.50 points, 0.400
Mississippi State ― 34.25 points, 0.3795
Oklahoma ― 37.13 points, 0.3667
Missouri ― 29.00 points, 0.3231
Kentucky ― 31.75 points, 0.3031
Women
Texas ― 101.00 points, 0.8211 quant score
South Carolina ― 90.25 points, 0.7106
Tennessee ― 80.50 points, 0.6545
Vanderbilt ― 39.13 points, 0.6414
LSU ― 81.00 points, 0.6136
Florida ― 81.00 points, 0.6136
Texas A&M ― 77.50 points, 0.6122
Oklahoma ― 76.50 points, 0.6024
Arkansas ― 66.25 points, 0.5019
Kentucky ― 65.75 points, 0.4981
Georgia ― 66.50 points, 0.4890
Mississippi State ― 47.75 points, 0.4523
Ole Miss ―49.25 points, 0.4477
Source: UT Sports
