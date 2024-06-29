Tennessee Announces Volleyball’s Loaded 2024 Schedule

June 27, 2024 – With a slate that includes 15 NCAA Tournament teams and seven conference champions, Tennessee volleyball head coach Eve Rackham Watt announced the Lady Vols’ 2024 schedule Thursday morning.

The Big Orange’s schedule features 13 home matches, starting with a contest against Penn State on Aug. 30. Season tickets are available now with a new reserved seating option. Times and network assignments will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee’s schedule includes 18 matches against 15 different teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including seven teams that earned national seeds and five that advanced to the Sweet 16. The Lady Vols will face the reigning league champs from the SEC, Big 12, Conference USA, Mid-Atlantic Conference, Sun Belt Conference, Southern Conference and Northeast Conference. Here’s the full list of opponents who made the NCAA postseason in 2023:

Penn State (#5) // Sweet 16 // Friday, Aug. 30 (Knoxville)

Louisville (#2) // Elite Eight // Sunday, Sept. 1 (Louisville, Ky.)

Long Island // First Round // Friday, Sept. 6 (Knoxville)

Western Kentucky // Second Round // Tuesday, Sept. 10 (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Coastal Carolina // First Round // Saturday, Sept. 14 & Sunday, Sept. 15 (Conway, S.C.)

Wofford // First Round // Monday, Sept. 16 (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Western Michigan // Second Round // Thursday, Sept. 19 & Friday, Sept. 20 (Knoxville)

Missouri // Second Round // Sunday, Oct. 13 (Columbia, Mo.)

Kentucky (#2) // Sweet 16 // Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Knoxville)

Auburn (#7) // First Round // Sunday, Oct. 20 (Knoxville)

Florida (#4) // Second Round // Friday, Oct. 25 (Gainesville, Fla.)

Georgia // First Round // Friday, Nov. 1 (Athens, Ga.) & Friday, Nov. 15 (Knoxville)

Texas A&M // First Round // Sunday, Nov. 10 (Knoxville)

Arkansas (#3) // Elite Eight // Friday, Nov. 22 (Knoxville)

Texas (#2) // National Champs // Wednesday, Nov. 27 (Austin, Texas)

Source: UT Sports

