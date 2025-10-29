Tennessee Agricultural Museum Secures Grant For Historic Renovations

The Oscar L. Farris Agricultural Museum Association has been awarded a $19,500 Capital Maintenance and Improvements grant from the State of Tennessee, administered through the Tennessee State Museum.

The grant will fund critical renovations to four of the Tennessee Agricultural Museum’s historic outbuildings, including replacing the worn porch boards and repairing or replacing doors and doorframes while preserving the original historic latches and hinges. These updates will ensure the safety of guests and extend the life of the museum’s valuable historic assets.

“This project allows us to be good stewards of these historic buildings so we can continue using them to tell Tennessee’s agricultural story,” Tennessee Agricultural Museum Director Elaura Guttormson, Ph.D. said. “The improvements will help us better engage school groups and visitors, enhance accessibility, and maintain an authentic experience for everyone who visits. We expect the work to be completed by April 2026, just in time for our annual Tractor Show.”

The Tennessee General Assembly allocated $5 million in the 2025–2026 Appropriations Act to support museums across the state through the Capital Maintenance and Improvements Grant Program. The program provides funds exclusively for capital projects benefiting nonprofit or government-affiliated museums.

The Tennessee Capital Improvement Grants program strengthens the infrastructure of institutions preserving the state’s history and culture. Over the past three years, it has helped organizations statewide improve collection care and visitor accessibility—efforts made possible by the dedication of local staff and volunteers and the State of Tennessee’s ongoing commitment to its rich historical legacy.

The Tennessee Agricultural Museum, operated by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, houses thousands of artifacts representing Tennessee’s rural heritage and agricultural innovations. The Tennessee Agricultural Museum serves its community through educational programs, exhibits and artifacts, and special events that attract more than 15,000 people annually. The museum’s ongoing preservation efforts ensure future generations can experience and understand the state’s agricultural legacy.

