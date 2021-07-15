Tennesseans Will Save Millions Thanks to Record Low Interest Rates

By
Press Release
-

The State of Tennessee has completed the biggest sale of general obligation bonds in its history by closing on approximately $658.7 million of bonds. The bonds sold with a record-setting low true interest cost of 1.41%.

The debt offering was sold in two series of bonds consisting of $167.75 million of Series A tax-exempt bonds and $490.9 million of Series B taxable bonds.

A majority of the bonds were issued to refinance certain outstanding bonds to take advantage of low interest rates. These refunding bonds will allow the state to achieve $50 million in net present value interest cost savings over the next 14 years.

Approximately $125 million of the bond proceeds will be used to repay commercial paper that was issued to fund capital projects such as the new State Library and Archives building, the new lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park, higher education classroom buildings, and many more.

Tennessee’s debt level is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, of any state, and investors recognize its strong history of balanced budgeting and fiscal stability. Investor demand for the Tennessee’s GO bonds generated a $43.4 million premium.

“Tennessee is one of just 13 states with a triple-A credit rating from each of the three major credit rating agencies,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “As Tennesseans, we take pride in our state’s fiscal responsibility. The commitment shown by Governor Lee and the General Assembly to strong financial principles saves all of us money whenever we sell bonds.”

Follow the Comptroller’s Office on twitter @TNCOT and on Instagram @tncot.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here