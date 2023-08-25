Tenn Pin Alley in Columbia Releases Renderings of New Mini Golf Course

Tenn Pin Alley released renderings for their new mini golf course that is expected to open this fall.

Sharing on social media, ”Good morning, Maury County! We decided it’s time to share this sneak peek of what our new mini-golf course will look like when it’s finally completed. It’s going to be the perfect opportunity for family fun and friendly competition. Get ready to tee up some unforgettable moments this fall!”

The entertainment center offers 50,000 square feet of attractions of bowling, game arcade, laser tag, and bumper cars.

Tenn Pin Alley is located at 730 Mooresville Pike, Columbia.