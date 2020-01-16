Country artist Tenille Townes recently held a secret show at The Good Cup in Franklin in which she announced the arrival of a new six-song EP.

The EP is titled “Road to The Lemonade Stand” and will be released on Feburary 7.

“Road to The Lemonade Stand” will feature “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Jersey On the Wall.”

On Instagram, Townes writes “This EP marks a whole new season of music headed toward my official debut album which is coming later this spring. This EP is for everyone that has been on this road with me so far.”

The debut album to be released later this spring will be titled “The Lemonade Stand.”

Find the latest updates from Tenille Townes here. Townes will be a special guest on Alan Jackson’s 2020 Tour beginning in January which will make a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 7.

Townes recently won several awards at the 2019 Canadian Country Music Awards including Female Artist of the Year. She was also included in Amazon Music’s “2019 Artists To Watch,” and CMT’s “Next Women of Country,” among several other accolades.