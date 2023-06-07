Tenacious D is Bringing Their ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’ to FirstBank Amphitheater

Tenacious D – comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass just announce the expansion of their Spicy Meatball Tour in select cities across the United States this fall including Franklin.

The tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Thursday, September 7th.

Artist presale begins today at 9am PT, followed by local presales from 10am to 10pm local time on June 8th. General onsale begins Friday, June 9th at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

The tour dates come on the heels of the recently-released recorded version of Tenacious D’s viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” The single is accompanied by a video directed by longtime D collaborator Taylor Stephens, and features the duo in a glorious, romantic romp by the sea.

Last month, they released their first new song in five years, “Video Games,” which has been streamed over 18 million times across all platforms in less than a month. The animated music video, created by Oney Plays, brings video game-ified versions of Jack and Kyle to life in classic and hilarious ways.