Ten Spring Hill Firefighters to Be Honored by Chief and Mayor at City Hall

SPRING HILL, TN, November 30, 2022— Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman and Fire Chief Graig Temple will honor ten City firefighters for their achievements on Thursday, December 1, at City Hall. Live video is available starting at 6 pm central.

The 2022 Badge Pinning Ceremony will turn five probationary recruits into official firefighters and recognize the meritorious achievements of five veteran department leaders.

Residents are encouraged to attend this popular ceremony in the City’s courtroom and Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) chamber

“These men are well trained, have strong experience, and are willing to risk their lives for our safety,” said Fire Chief Graig Temple. “Spring Hill is not my first rodeo, so I know a dedicated crew when I see one.”

The five firefighters earning their badges include J.D. Baggett, Kelsey Holmes, Josh Crivello, Devon Moll, and Christopher Small.

The five veterans to be honored include Deputy Chief Kevin Glenn, Battalion Chiefs Wesley Hickman and Charles Estes, and Captains Scott Forst and Matthew Boyd.

“Spring Hill has a great new fire chief and an excellent department,” said Mayor Hagaman. “Our plan is to build another fire station, add crew members, and maintain the best standards and equipment.”

Chief Temple was hired in October after a competitive national search to fill the top role. Deputy Chief Glenn led the department very ably during the interim.

Temple comes with extensive fire department and emergency medical services experience from three states. Most recently, he was chief of emergency medical services at Fort Bend County, Texas, where he directed 167 employees in four divisions: administration, operations, finance/logistics, and training.