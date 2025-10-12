Ten Father Ryan Students Receive National Merit Recognition

The announcement this week of Father Ryan senior Savannah Nimitz as a National Merit Commended Scholar brings the school’s total National Merit Honorees for 2025 to 10 students.

Eilie Durden, Addy Guss, Joaquin Panelo, Clarabelle Shafer, Sully Smith, and Alex Tinker have been recognized as National Merit Semi-Finalists, and Seamus Kelty, Riley McLain, Savannah Nimitz, and Finn Shaver have been recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars for 2025. As Semi-Finalists, those students will advance in the competition through a rigorous application process to possibly convert their status to Finalist for a National Merit Scholarship, which will be announced in the spring of 2026.

In making the announcement, Principal Francisco M. Espinosa, Jr., commented on the distinctiveness of the students’ achievements. “To be recognized by this respected national organization is a testament to the dedication and talent of these nine students and to the work of their teachers and families,” he stated. “Only the top one percent of high school seniors across the country are recognized as National Merit Semi-Finalists each year, and to have six students receive this recognition is further evidence of the academic strength of Father Ryan. We are proud of these students for these achievements, and we are even prouder of the character they exhibit every day.”

Father Ryan’s current Senior class includes the first group of Hayes Scholars, an academic program designed to support and challenge top-performing students in all areas of academic excellence.

President Paul Davis ’81 reflected, “Every day, we ground ourselves in Father Ryan’s mission to be an experience of the living Gospel while challenging students to reach their spiritual, academic, and personal potential. The accomplishment of these students is one of the many examples of this mission coming to life. We are thankful to have these students as members of the Father Ryan community and to witness them using their God-given talents to the fullest.”

Guss came to Father Ryan as a Sophomore from Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, TN. She is taking three AP courses as a Senior, having completed three AP courses in previous years. She is a member of Immaculata House and is a parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Church.

An alumnus of Saint Bernard Academy and the Captain of Elliston House, Panelo is taking five AP courses as a Senior and has completed six additional AP courses. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, the Father Charles Strobel ’61 Service Society, the Father Ryan Band, the Irish Council, and Youth Legislator. Additionally, he is a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and is a Hayes Scholar.

Kelty is a graduate of Saint Bernard Academy and is a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. He is taking three AP courses as well as one Dual Enrollment course as a Senior and has completed three additional AP courses. He is a member of Emerald House, the National Honor Society, and the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. Additionally, he is involved in the Architecture, Construction, and Engineering Club, Science Olympiad, and Youth Legislator.

Nimitz came to Father Ryan from University School of Nashville and is a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. As a Senior, she is taking four AP courses and has completed five additional AP courses as a Sophomore and Junior. She is a member of Trinity House, the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, the Cum Laude Society, and the Fr. Charles Strobel ’61 Service Society. In addition, Nimitz serves as a Minister of Holy Communion and is the captain of the Swimming, Rugby 7’s, and Rugby 15’s teams.

Durden is taking four AP courses as a Senior and has completed three additional AP courses since coming to Father Ryan from Valor Collegiate Academy as a Freshman. She is a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church. She is a member of Emerald House, the National Honor Society, the Relay For Life Committee, and the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. In addition, Durden is a Hayes Scholar and is involved as a cheerleader for the Football, Basketball, and Competition Cheer teams. Durden received a perfect score on the PSAT.

An alumnus of Saint Rose of Lima School, McLain is taking four AP courses and one Dual Enrollment course as a Senior, having completed five additional AP courses in previous years. He is a member of Elliston House, the Hayes Scholars Program, the National Honor Society, the Multi-Cultural Student Union, and is on the Rugby 7’s & 15’s teams.

Shafer is a graduate of Saint Bernard Academy and is a parishioner at Christ Church Cathedral. She is taking four AP courses as well as one Dual Enrollment course as a Senior and has completed four additional AP courses. She is a member of Elliston House, the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, and the Spanish Language Honor Society. Additionally, she serves as a Student Ambassador, is the captain of the Girls Cross Country and Tennis teams, and is a Hayes Scholar.

Shaver is a graduate of J.T. Moore Middle School. He is taking two AP courses and one Dual Enrollment course as a Senior, having completed three additional AP courses previously. He is a member of Emerald House, the National Honor Society, Purple Masque Players, Music Ministry, the Latin Club, the Science Olympiad team, and the Trivia Club. Additionally, he serves as a manager for the Varsity Football team.

An alumnus of St. Ann School and a parishioner of St. Henry Church, Smith is taking five AP courses as a Senior after completing eight additional AP courses in previous years. He is a Hayes Scholar as well as a member of Trinity House and the Boys Cross Country team. In addition, he serves as a Student Ambassador and as the President of the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society and the National Honor Society.

Tinker came to Father Ryan from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Richmond, VA, as a Freshman. He is taking four AP courses and has completed five additional AP courses. He is a member of Immaculata House, Brotherhood Men’s Faith Group, the National Honor Society, and Youth Legislator. He also serves as a Minister of Holy Communion and plays on the Varsity Football team.

For more information about these honorees and the National Merit program, visit fatherryan.org/national-merit.

