Tempo by Hilton Opens in Downtown Nashville

HRI Hospitality and Hilton announced the upcoming opening of the 306-room Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown, the second property nationally to open from Hilton’s new stylish and contemporary lifestyle brand designed for the rhythm of life. The property opens its doors on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Developed and owned by HRI Hospitality and operated by HRI’s operating company, HRI Lodging, Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown is located in the heart of downtown Nashville, just half a block from Broadway and steps from shops, restaurants, and entertainment. It offers locals and travelers alike a lively place for social gatherings and events, as well as stylish spaces to rest and recharge. The hotel features over 9,500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, a 1,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness center, a vast rooftop outdoor bar and pool area, an outdoor event terrace, and a fifth-floor sky lobby with expansive views of downtown Nashville and Nashville Yards. The hotel also offers the unique amenity of the city’s first Topgolf Swing Suites. Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown is also home to a variety of food and beverage concepts, including Nashville’s first Bluestone Lane Café with indoor and outdoor patio seating, Lovelorn Lounge and Pool Bar with shareable New American dishes, and the outdoor pool bar offering a Mediterranean-inspired menu with spirited and free-spirited cocktails.

“With our target customer in mind, the modern achiever, it was a no brainer when choosing Nashville as a location for our newest Tempo by Hilton property, adding to the Music City footprint of outstanding accommodations by Hilton, and growing the new lifestyle brand,” said Kevin Morgan, Global Brand Head, Tempo by Hilton. “We’re thrilled to watch this wellness-focused brand grow with the success of Tempo by Hilton Nashville, Times Square and the over 30 others in the pipeline including Raleigh and Louisville.”

Michael Coolidge, Chief Investment and Development Officer of HRI Hospitality says, “HRI is ecstatic to bring this game-changing brand, offering a new lifestyle-focused accommodation to the heart of Nashville. The property offers a unique stay catered to guests’ well-being from special wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center to health-conscious culinary offerings including the exciting partnership with Bluestone Lane Café, Topgolf Swing Suites and more, in the premium location in the Nashville market.”

DESIGNED FOR THE RHYTHM OF LIFE

Designed by ESa, with interior design by Wimberly Interiors, and constructed by BELL Construction the 16-story hotel showcases design elements that were inspired by some of the grand buildings of Nashville’s past with hints of an Art Deco influence. By honoring the multitude of factors that make Nashville so unique; art, history, architecture and of course music, the design combines tradition with glamourous design elements, creating a strong connection to the spirit of Nashville. The spaces showcase grandeur and whimsy with modern understated design and boldness to create an approachable, unapologetic and comfortable space.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a communal lobby featuring a signature hydration bar offering alkaline filtered water. In partnership with Planet Water Foundation and Klean Kanteen guests may purchase reusable water bottle, $2 from each bottle helping to support water-insecure communities all over the world. In addition, Hilton Global Foundation, Tempo by Hilton and Tempo by Hilton Nashville will fund an AquaTower water filtration system that will bring clean, safe water to a community in Jalisco, Mexico.

REST & RECHARGE

Creating a home away from home for guests, the rooms at Tempo by Hilton Nashville are designed with one-of-a-kind Power Up and Power Down experiences for the perfect morning and nighttime ritual. Each room features a space called the Get Ready Zone, a well-lit area perfect for preparing for the day or a night out; a spacious bathroom with an oversized shower, Bluetooth speaker mirror and luxe APOTHEKE bath amenities; and an ideal sleep environment with Sealy Accelerate mattresses, exclusive to Tempo by Hilton, dressed in cooling linens. The property also welcomes furry friends and is pet friendly. Those looking for a more elevated experience can book the 2-bedroom Encore Suite which features a wraparound exterior patio with retractable door showcasing views of Nashville Yards and downtown, kitchen with a communal table, large entertainment space and dedicated game room.

Guests are invited to maintain their wellness routines and break a sweat in the privacy of their own room while staying at Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown by booking one of six wellness rooms available. To get the heart rate up the room features a trendy Peloton spin bike with dual sided pedals packed with digital classes and on the flip side, offers strength and recovery items including resistance bands and a yoga mat. In addition to the Wellness rooms, Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown offers a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Technogym equipment open to all guests.

CULINARY OFFERINGS & AMENITIES TO DELIGHT

From globally inspired café dishes to New American shareables with a Southern soul, Tempo by Hilton Nashville has bites and beverages for all occasions. Nestled on the fifth floor, Lovelorn Lounge & Pool Bar comprises two unique dining experiences under one name—an indoor lounge and bar that extends to an outdoor poolside bar. Both spaces dazzle during the day and come to life in the evening. The vibrant and dynamic lounge provides guests with New American cuisine with a Southern soul, featuring items such as Hot Crab Fondue, Manhattan Strip Steak and Frites, and the Mary Louise Burger, while the adjacent poolside bar serves light and bright flavors inspired by the Mediterranean, such as Lamb Sliders and a Graze Board, all led by Executive Chef Eric Babula. Lovelorn offers a standout beverage program, inclusive of Tempo’s Spirited + Free-Spirited signature cocktails, local beer and wine, along with a seasonally changing cocktail menu exclusive to Tempo Nashville, featuring tableside concoctions and inventive spins on classics like margaritas and mules.

Additionally, Tempo by Hilton Nashville features the city’s first Bluestone Lane Café, a globally known Australian-inspired coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand. Guests can fuel their day with a radiant breakfast, lunch, or an indulgent snack throughout the day. Some notable dishes include Gluten Free Banana Bread topped with whipped ricotta, toasted pecans, fresh banana & berries, Avocado Smash paired with heirloom tomatoes, feta and a delicately poached egg, and house made granola w/ fresh berries and citrus curd.

Throughout the hotel, guests will find flexible and stylish common spaces ideal for brainstorming with teammates, socializing with friends, or simply finding a quiet place to unwind. The property is perfect for hosting celebrations, intimate weddings, collaborative events, corporate meetings, and more, as it boasts over 9,500 square feet of meeting and event spaces, including a corner boardroom with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, and The Debut Room and Terrace— an indoor/outdoor space intentionally created with refined design elements and to serve as a canvas for each guest to create their own space.

A true day-to-night destination, Tempo by Hilton Nashville is the first hotel in downtown Nashville to offer the immersive Topgolf Swing Suites – two state-of-the-art golf simulators allowing for guests and locals to start their morning working on their swing or end their evening with a fun night of eating, drinking, and hitting a few golf balls.

Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown is located at 127 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203. To make a reservation, please visit Hilton.com or call +1 629 224 3959.