TEMA, National Weather Service Urge Tennesseans to Prepare Ahead of Spring Severe Weather

As Tennessee approaches the spring severe weather season, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is partnering with the National Weather Service (NWS) to raise awareness about the growing risks posed by severe weather and to encourage Tennesseans to take action before storms strike.

In the wake of Winter Storm Fern, many communities are still recovering, repairing damage, and working to regain a sense of normalcy. TEMA and the NWS recognize the strain that back-to-back weather events can place on families, businesses, and local governments. Severe Weather Awareness Week is intended to support recovery by helping Tennesseans take small, manageable actions that can reduce stress and improve safety when the next round of storms arrives.

Tennessee faces a wide range of severe weather threats each year, including tornadoes, flash flooding, damaging winds, lightning, and extreme temperatures. These hazards can develop quickly and leave little time to prepare once a warning is issued.

“With many Tennesseans still recovering from Winter Storm Fern, we know preparedness can feel overwhelming,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “Severe Weather Awareness Week is about taking simple steps to help protect your family and ease the burden when severe weather occurs. Make a plan, build a kit, and know how you’ll receive alerts – before the next disaster occurs.”

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) will take place February 15 – 21, 2026, providing daily safety messages and preparedness guidance to help individuals, families, schools, and businesses reduce risk and improve readiness.

Sunday, February 15: What to Know Before the Storm

Monday, February 16: Flooding and Flash Floods

Tuesday, February 17: Lightning, the Underrated Killer

Wednesday, February 18: Tornado Safety & Preparedness | Show Us Your Safe Place

Thursday, February 19: Severe Thunderstorm Safety

Friday, February 20: Tools to Receive Weather Warnings and Social Media

Saturday, February 21: Severe Weather Impacts

“Severe Weather Awareness Week is a reminder to prepare before the storm. We are no stranger to severe weather here in Tennessee as we experience everything from tornadoes and damaging winds to flash flooding and extreme temperatures,” said Paige Baggett, Nashville National Weather Service Meteorologist. “As we head into our most active weather season, take this week to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and review your safety plans.”

Show Us Your Safe Place

A key highlight of the week will be the statewide initiative to Show Us Your Safe Place on Wednesday, February 18. The social media spotlight encourages Tennesseans to share photos of where they go to stay safe during severe weather. Whether it’s a basement, interior room, or storm shelter, sharing your safe place helps raise awareness and reminds others to plan ahead before storms arrive.

This is also an opportunity for schools, businesses, faith organizations, and local communities to educate their communities about where safe places are located; especially for people who may be new to the area may not have a safe place at home or may not know what a safe place looks like in different types of buildings.

Severe Weather Awareness Day

The NWS Nashville office will host Severe Weather Awareness Day (SWAD) on Saturday, February 21 at Trevecca University. The free event is open to weather enthusiasts of all ages and is designed to promote weather safety and preparedness ahead of Tennessee’s peak severe weather season. Learn more about SWAD here.

Preparedness Tips for Tennesseans:

Know Your Risk

Learn the severe weather hazards most likely to affect your area and how to receive local emergency alerts.

Make a Plan

Create an emergency plan that accounts for your household’s unique needs, including children, older adults, pets, and medical requirements.

Build a Kit

After a disaster, help may not arrive immediately. Prepare an emergency supply kit with essentials for at least three days for your family and pets. If you are still restocking after Winter Storm Fern, start with what you can, items like water, shelf stable food, flashlights, batteries, chargers, and needed medications, and add a little over time. Consider adding a car emergency kit with items such as jumper cables, reflective triangles or flares, a phone charger, and other essentials.

Stay Informed

Monitor forecasts from trusted sources and ensure you have multiple ways to receive life-saving alerts, including NOAA Weather Radio and local notification systems.

Additional information about Severe Weather Awareness Week is available at https://www.weather.gov/ohx/

