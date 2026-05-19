Teens Identified In First Horizon Park Burglary; Arrest Orders Issued In Williamson County

Two 17-year-olds have been identified in connection with the burglary at First Horizon Park in which baseball gloves belonging to Nashville Sounds players were stolen, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Investigators said the teens were responsible for a Saturday morning burglary at First Horizon Park during which 13 baseball gloves belonging to players with the Nashville Sounds were taken.

Police said a magistrate with Nashville Juvenile Court denied a detective’s request for arrest orders Tuesday morning, reportedly determining the felony offenses were property-related. Instead, the court issued petitions for delinquency, which provide a future court date.

The stolen gloves were recovered Sunday from a sports resale business in Brentwood after employees recognized the items from a police social media post. Authorities said the business lost several hundred dollars it had paid for the merchandise.

According to police, the Brentwood Police Department obtained arrest orders through Williamson County Juvenile Court related to the possession and sale of stolen property.

One of the teens was taken into custody at a residence by the Kingston Springs Police Department, while the second teen later surrendered to Brentwood police.

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Authorities said both juveniles are also under investigation in connection with other sporting goods thefts across Middle Tennessee.