Teens Arrested in Spring Hill Robbery

July 1, 2024 – On June 28th, in the early morning hours, officers were dispatched to the Walden Creek Apartments to a reported robbery.

The victim reported that he was approached in the parking lot by two men who got out of the vehicle. During this encounter, the victim was threatened with a knife and the suspects got away with some of the items the victim had in a backpack.

This incident is believed to have been connected to an argument that the victim had with a third party earlier in the day. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.

An 18-year-old male with an address in Columbia and an 18-year-old male with an address in Nolensville have been arrested for this crime.

