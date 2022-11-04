Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

From Metro Police

UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive.

Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that he didn’t know where she was. The boyfriend, Micah Lookabough, was issued two state misdemeanor citations charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harboring a juvenile runaway.

PREVIOUS STORY

November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located.

Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He is known to frequent the Bordeaux area and Cumberland View homes.

Alyssa Nesmith, 15, walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after having an argument with a family member. Efforts to locate her through friends have been unsuccessful thus far.

1 of 2

Anyone seeing Jason or Alyssa, or knowing where they might be, is asked to contact 615-862-8600.