Teen Without License Drives Into Police Car in Nolensville

A stationary Nolensville police car was struck by an unlicensed teen over the weekend, according to WKRN.

The Nolensville police officer was parked on the side of the road facing southbound on Nolensville Road at Brittain Lane as he was finishing a traffic ticket on Saturday night when a Jeep ran into the car.

WKRN reports the Jeep made a right turn from Brittain Lane onto Nolensville Road and drove into the breakdown lane and struck the passenger side of the police car.

Minor damage was reported.

When the officer pulled over the Jeep, he discovered that the driver was a 15-year-old girl without a license. The teen told the officers that the the Jeep belonged to one of her friends.

According to police, the girl’s parents were summoned to the scene.

She was later cited with failure to exercise due care and driving without a license.