Teen Wealth Workshop Returns To Spring Hill This June

Following the success of its inaugural year, the Teen Wealth Workshop is back for its second annual event, set to take place on June 19–20, 2025, at the 7 Figure Flipping Headquarters in Spring Hill, Tennessee. This two-day, in-person workshop is designed to equip kids and teens with the tools to take control of their financial futures through entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and smart money habits.

Hosted by Spring Hill resident Bill Allen—a 20-year Navy veteran, real estate investor, and CEO of 7 Figure Flipping—the Teen Wealth Workshop is a passion project aimed at empowering the next generation. Allen, a father of three, is committed to helping young people break free from the traditional “consumer mindset” and instead become creators of their own wealth. “I want kids to know they don’t have to wait until they’re grown up to launch a business and start making money on their own terms,” says Allen.

The workshop is tailored for youth aged 11–17 but welcomes families of all ages. Over the course of two immersive days, attendees will delve into topics such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship, real estate investing, income generation, and wealth-building strategies. The event also features interactive sessions, including a hands-on financial simulation game and Family Fun Night on a local farm.

In addition to two days of hands-on learning and entrepreneurial training, this year’s Teen Wealth Workshop will also include a special red-carpet premiere of Kids Who Flip, a brand-new TV series hosted by Bill Allen. Premiering later this year, the show follows young aspiring real estate investors as they learn the ropes, take action, and build confidence while flipping properties. Attendees of the workshop will get an exclusive first look at the show, with a celebratory red-carpet event and behind-the-scenes access. “This show is all about showing kids what’s possible,” says Allen. “And there’s no better place to launch it than here, surrounded by families who are already doing the work.”

Event Details:

Dates: Thursday, June 19 (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM) and Friday, June 20 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Location: 7 Figure Flipping HQ, 1018 Parkway Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Cost: $350 for 1 adult + 1 child; additional children $100 each; additional adults $50 each (maximum family cost: $700)

Registration: https://offers.7figureflipping.com/tww-25

The Teen Wealth Workshop is more than just a summer camp or seminar—it’s a transformative experience designed to instill confidence, financial acumen, and an entrepreneurial spirit in young attendees. By providing practical knowledge and real-world applications, the workshop aims to set kids and teens on a path toward financial independence and success.

