Teen Facing Charges After Young Girl Shot at Nashville Apartment Complex

A teen is facing charges in an accidental shooting that left a young girl injured on June 29 in Nashville, according to WSMV.

Metro Nashville Police say a 12-year-old girl was critical injured after being shot at the in the Tony Sudekum apartments on the 100 block of University Court early Thursday.

Police believe the girl was holding a teen boy’s nine-millimeter handgun when the gun went off, according to police. Four other juveniles were present in the apartment when the incident happened.

Police has charged the 15-year-old boy that brought the gun to the apartment with unlawful gun possession and tampering with evidence tampering.

The incident remains under investigation.