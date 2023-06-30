Teen Facing Charges After Young Girl Shot at Nashville Apartment Complex

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

A teen is facing charges in an accidental shooting that left a young girl injured on June 29 in Nashville, according to WSMV.

Metro Nashville Police say a 12-year-old girl was critical injured after being shot at the in the Tony Sudekum apartments on the 100 block of University Court early Thursday.

Police believe the girl was holding a teen boy’s nine-millimeter handgun when the gun went off, according to police. Four other juveniles were present in the apartment when the incident happened.

Police has charged the 15-year-old boy that brought the gun to the apartment with unlawful gun possession and tampering with evidence tampering.

The incident remains under investigation.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here