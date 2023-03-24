Teen Faces Charges After Pregnant Woman, Son Injured in Crash

A teen is facing charges after a pregnant woman and her child were hurt in an accident on March 22, 2023, according to WKRN.

Metro Police say the incident happened when 18-year-old Anderson Daneri Garcia-Najarro was driving at an “extremely high rate of speed” and crashed into another car at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road.

The woman and her son were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they “experienced extreme physical pain” in their abdomen and extremities, WKRN reports.

Police said there were no signs of Garcia-Najarr being under the influence at the time of the crash.

Garcia-Najarro was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving without a license.

His bond was set at $11,000.