Teen Admits to Smoking Meth After Reportedly Stealing Two Cars in Kingston Springs

A teenager has been arrested after police say he stole two cars and robbed a man at gunpoint in Kingston Springs, WKRN reports.

His arrest was made on Sunday with the help of license plate recognition (LPR) cameras.

Kingston Springs Police Department told News 2 that a man called 911 after he had been robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by the 17-year-old. The victim told officers he knew the teen and was able to identified the suspect.

“Officers gave chase and, with the way he was erratically driving, officers discontinued the pursuit,” Vaughan said.

The LPR camera spotted a stolen red 2015 Toyota RAV4 on Sunday driven by the 17-year-old. Officers initiated a traffic stop but the teen drove away and led them on a chase.

Police say officers lost the vehicle at one point but was able to locate him after a driver who the teen almost hit pointed officers in the teen’s direction.

The teen eventually surrendered to officers. Police say he tossed a gun out the window of the vehicle during the pursuit.

Sgt. Jeremy Vaughan of the Kingston Springs Police Department told News 2 that the teen admitted to officers that he had been smoking meth the past three days.

Police also say the teen stole a white Honda stolen the night before.

The 17-year-old is now facing armed robbery, car theft, and evading arrest. He remains behind bars in a Williamson County juvenile facility.