TEDxFranklin Taking Speaker Submissions

TEDxFranklin is taking speaker submissions for its 2022 event.

Local Franklin resident, Jacquie Jordan, is tentatively planning the event for March 2022 to be held at a soon-to-be-announced location. The theme for 2022 will be Good Vibrations.

Speakers interested should apply by September 30, 2021, at TEDxFranklin.com.

Jacquie is the founder and CEO of the 15-year-old cutting-edge, media and content development, promotions, and booking platform, TVGuestpert that offers full-service promotion, marketing, business strategy, and media services for her clients, partners, and collaborators, TVGuestpert Publishing – a NY Times Best Selling publishing house, and The Guestpert Academy – an online program offering visibility, media training, and TVGuestpert On-Camera Training.

For the latest updates, visit TEDxFranklin on Facebook.