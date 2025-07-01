Tecovas Debuts New Signature Fragrance

Tecovas, the leading direct-to-consumer brand renowned for its high-quality Western footwear, apparel, and accessories, introduces its first signature unisex fragrance, created in collaboration with Nashville-based fragrance house Ranger Station. This fragrance pays tribute to Tecovas’ hometown of Austin, Texas. Named ‘Waterloo’ and available in sizes 50ml ($94) and 10ml ($45), the unisex fragrance is available exclusively at Tecovas, in-store and online.

‘Waterloo’ was created in collaboration with the Tecovas team and Ranger Station Founder and Perfumer Steve Soderholm, designed to pay tribute to Tecovas’ Texan roots, named after Austin’s original moniker. The scent journey begins with a fresh burst of citrus and Rockrose, settling into middle notes of Texas Sage and orris, and finishing with sandalwood, vetiver and palo santo. The end result smells like Texan flora and the desert sun. As with every product crafted by Ranger Station, ‘Waterloo’ is hand-mixed to order in Nashville using the highest quality fragrance and essential oils.

‘Waterloo’ is the second collaboration to come from Tecovas and Ranger Station. In October 2024, the two brands released ‘Go West’ candle, Tecovas’s very first signature fragrance. ‘Go West’ was originally intended as a limited release, but due to its overwhelming success, the candle is now a year-round staple and one of Tecovas’s top-performing SKUs.

“At the very core of who we are at Tecovas, we believe that Western is a way of life, a feeling — and we wanted to bottle that spirit of the West into a signature fragrance,” says Samantha Fodrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Tecovas. “Teaming up with our friends at Ranger Station again was a no-brainer. There’s a creative rhythm between our teams, and together we built something that feels both deeply personal and universal. The name of the fragrance, Waterloo, felt like the most honest way to tribute our Austin hometown roots and the notes that boldly capture our story. What started as an idea that would be another limited edition release following the success of the candle launch last year has become something much bigger, and we couldn’t be more proud to share this scent with the world.”

“With the Tecovas fine fragrance I wanted to come up with something that leaned into the history of Austin itself. Before obtaining the name of Austin in 1839, the city was known as Waterloo because of its abundance of natural resources. What better way to celebrate that than to lean into those natural resources,” says Steve Soderhom, Ranger Station co-founder and perfumer. “The two main notes that I did this with are Rockrose and Texas Sage. Rockrose, contrary to its name, has a very leather, smoke and amber fragrance that I think embodies the personality of Austin so well. And to balance that, I used Texas Sage which provides an earthy green freshness to the fragrance that makes this perfect for any cowboy or cowgirl.”

Founded in 2015, Tecovas is setting a new standard in the industry by combining traditional craftsmanship with a modern approach to retail. Renowned for its commitment to quality, Tecovas designs high-quality boots, apparel, and accessories that reflect timeless Western style. Since its inception, the brand has seen remarkable growth, reaching over 50 retail locations across the U.S. by the end of 2025. Each store embodies the brand’s “radical hospitality” philosophy that enhances the customer experience through thoughtfully curated experiences, customization, complimentary beverages, and unique touches like the new ‘Waterloo’ signature scent, which will now be featured in every store nationwide.

Tecovas just opened a store in downtown Franklin at 306 Public Square. You can also visit their store at Fifth and Broadway and The Mall at Green Hills.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email