Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that Thnks will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York City to Williamson County and create 50 jobs over the next three years.

“THNKS brings to Williamson County a great team and unique corporate culture that I am confident our community will enjoy getting to know. We are honored to have such a dynamic technology company choose to relocate to Williamson County,” said Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Mayor.

Thnks provides a digital platform that enables enterprise teams to send gestures of appreciation that strengthen their business relationships and drive revenue growth. Users can send a Thnks— such as coffee for a busy week, a rideshare on a rainy day or chicken soup for someone under-the-weather— to shorten sales cycles, improve client relationships and engage employees. A Thnks can be sent instantly via SMS or email. The platform provides analytics, reporting and control features to ensure compliance with company policies as well as industry-specific regulations.

Thnks, a Loeb Enterprises portfolio company, intends to hire positions across engineering, customer support, sales, marketing and administration at its Williamson County based headquarters in the following months.

“We’re excited to partner with Williamson County and the State of Tennessee for this chapter in our growth. Thnks’ mission fits seamlessly with Tennessee’s gracious and hardworking culture. With the combination of talent and business environment, we couldn’t have found a better location for our headquarters,” said Brendan Kamm, Thnks co-founder and CEO

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 31 economic development projects in Williamson County, totaling nearly 5,000 jobs and $432 million in private capital investment.

“ THNKS making the decision to move their headquarter operations from New York City to Williamson County is a great win for our community and it’s residents. We look forward to welcoming them!” says Elizabeth McCreary, Chief Economic Development Officer of Williamson, Inc.