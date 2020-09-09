Tech Company Thnks Announces Opening Date for Franklin Headquarters

Thnks, a B2B technology company, officially announced its new headquarters in Franklin will open on September 15. Relocating its corporate headquarters from Fifth Avenue in New York City to Third Avenue North in Franklin, Thnks expects to create 50 jobs over the next three years, with 15 local positions already filled.

Thnks provides a digital platform that enables enterprise teams to send gestures of appreciation that strengthen their business relationships and drive revenue growth. Users can send a Thnks— such as coffee every day for a busy week, a rideshare on a rainy day or chicken soup for someone under-the- weather— to shorten sales cycles, improve client relationships and engage employees.

A Thnks can be sent instantly via SMS or email. The platform provides analytics, reporting and control features to ensure compliance with company policies as well as industry-specific regulations. Thnks is built for broadly distributed sales organizations and works with over 1500 teams.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to relocate to Tennessee. The local talent we’ve added to the team have already made an impact. We’re excited to continue to build out the Thnks team in Williamson County and continue to utilize the exceptional talent of the greater Nashville area,” said Brendan Kamm, Co-Founder & CEO, Thnks

“The opening of our headquarters in Franklin demonstrates Thnks’ commitment to bring value and opportunity to Williamson County. The combination of people, values, and business environment in Williamson County provides the perfect place for Thnks to grow and succeed,” said Larry Rubin, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Thnks

About the Thnks

Thnks is a digital gratitude platform that empowers enterprise teams to build stronger, more personal business relationships. Over 1500 teams use the Thnks platform to shorten sales cycles, improve client relationships, and provide personalized customer experiences through thoughtful, instant and fully compliant gestures of appreciation. Learn more about Thnks at www.thnks.com and find them on Facebook and Instagram.