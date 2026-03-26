TEC and Nissan Bring Back Free Earth Day Recycling Roundup in Franklin

Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and Nissan North America are back to celebrate Earth Day with the annual free, drive-through Recycling Roundup on Saturday, April

11th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nissan’s Franklin Headquarters.

Residents from across Middle Tennessee are invited to clean out their garages, closets, and storage spaces to bring hard-to-recycle items, including electronics, tires, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, glass, Styrofoam blocks, paper for shredding, pet supplies, and more. A full list of accepted materials is available at tectn.org/nissanfranklinrecycles. In addition to recycling, attendees can explore Nissan’s lineup of vehicles assembled in the U.S. and connect with local environmental partners working to keep Tennessee clean and sustainable!

“This marks the fifth Recycling Roundup hosted by TEC in partnership with Nissan North America,” said Camila Palmer, Recycling Roundup program manager at TEC. “We are excited and grateful to collaborate on a new Recycling Roundup. Over the past three years, our partnership has engaged more than 1,350 residents and 165 volunteers, diverting over 155,000 pounds of materials from the local landfill. It’s inspiring to see that recycling awareness in Nashville is growing, encouraging more people to get involved in keeping our communities clean!”

Recycling Roundups are designed to reduce illegal dumping, prevent litter, and decrease reliance on landfills, all while making recycling easy and accessible for everyone. The event is free and open to the public. Community members are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer at this event!

“Nissan proudly supports the success of Recycling Roundups in driving meaningful environmental impact,” said Candy Listz, manager, Nissan Sustainability. “By donating discarded items for reuse or recycling them into new products, we reduce waste, support local communities, and promote a culture of sustainability”.

Additionally, a Recycling Roundup will take place in November at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. Follow TEC’s website and social media channels for updates and event details.

When: Saturday, April 11th, 2026, 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Nissan Franklin Headquarters – 1 Nissan Way, Franklin, TN 37067

For More Information visit: tectn.org/nissanfranklinrecycles

For volunteer opportunities: volunteer.bloomerang.co:443/JE/to4239ga4652tt

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