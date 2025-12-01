Team Behind Pinewood Social Launches Coffee Roasting Brand in Franklin

Founded by the team behind Pinewood Social, a Nashville staple for over a decade, Pinewood Coffee extends that beloved “third place” ethos into the rhythms of everyday life.

The veteran team includes Robbie Melton, who has over 16 years in specialty coffee (Barista Parlor, Good Citizen Coffee Company, Steadfast Coffee), bringing both credibility and care. Early offerings include coffees from Costa Rica’s Hacienda La Minita, one of the most socially responsible estates in the world.

Roasted in Franklin, at Monarch Showroom, Pinewood Coffee shares that it is shaped by the energy of its hometown, an increasingly vibrant and creative community just outside Nashville. Every bag embodies that sense of place while carrying forward the warmth and quality that define great hospitality, whether poured in a café, restaurant, or home kitchen.

Pinewood Coffee partners with producers and importers who share its commitment to quality, stewardship, and long-term trust. Among the earliest offerings is coffee from Costa Rica’s Hacienda La Minita, an estate recognized not only for its exceptional cup profiles but also for its exceptional social investment. On La Minita, workers and their families benefit from on-site housing, free daycare, medical and dental clinics, and living-wage compensation—all part of how the farm views care as integral to its operations.

Beyond La Minita, Pinewood sources from other trusted estates and maintains regular origin visits as a core part of its strategy to strengthen relationships and align values.

While there is no announcement of a coffee shop in Franklin at this time, they shared that more news will be shared at a later time. For now, you can place your order for Pinewood Coffee Co here.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email