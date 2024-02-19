Tealer to Join Vanderbilt Volleyball Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bringing years of experience playing at the highest level, former national champion and Kentucky middle blocker Azhani Tealer will be joining Vanderbilt volleyball as an assistant coach head coach Anders Nelson announced Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to add Azhani to our staff,” Nelson said. “I’ve known her since high school and coached her at Kentucky; it’s been a joy watching her grow into the person and player she is today. Her experience playing in the SEC and in the Pro Volleyball Federation will serve as a valuable asset to our team. She has a championship mindset and exemplifies what it means to be a team player. With her courage, knowledge and passion, I know she will serve as an incredible role model to our student-athletes. Welcome to Nashville, Z!”

Upon graduation from Kentucky in December, Tealer was drafted by the Orlando Valkyries for the inaugural season of the PVF.

As a student-athlete, Tealer was a two-time AVCA All-America second team selection (2020, ‘22), three-time AVCA all-region honoree (2020, ’22-23) and was named to the All-SEC team on four occasions (2020-23). And, on four occasions she was named the league’s defensive player of the week.

A member of Kentucky’s national championship team in 2021, she helped the Wildcats win at least a share of five SEC titles.

Tealer holds Kentucky’s season and career attack percentage records (minimum 500 attempts). In 2021, she boasted an attack percentage of .430. Her career attack percentage with the Wildcats was .377.

