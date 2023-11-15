TDS Partners with Williamson Health for New Birth Tissue Donation Program

Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) and Williamson Health recently launched a birth tissue donation program, enriching the birth experience for new mothers and their infants born at Williamson Medical Center. The collaborative effort aims to extend hope and healing to patients nationwide.

Mothers delivering their babies via planned Cesarean section at Williamson Medical Center now can choose to voluntarily donate their birth tissue, a resource typically discarded, to heal patients recovering from conditions such as burns, facial and eye injuries, diabetic ulcers, and more. Remarkably, a single donation of birth tissue can facilitate the healing of more than 100 individuals.

Since launching the program in late summer, more than 50 mothers have donated tissue at Williamson Medical Center. This could result in as many as 5,000 healing grafts.

Leah Morrell, TDS Birth Tissue Program Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “Tennessee Donor Services is thrilled to partner with Williamson Health to offer birth tissue donation to expectant mothers. Since TDS began recovering birth tissue in Tennessee, our program has steadily grown and Williamson Medical Center has launched its program with a tremendous response. Mothers have such a positive experience that we often see donations with subsequent births, and it is wonderful to know so many people benefit.”

For families who elect to participate in this program, Tennessee Donor Services and Williamson Medical Center staff collaborate closely to ensure that birth tissue donation seamlessly integrates with the mothers’ birthing experience.

“Williamson Medical Center is known for the high quality, compassionate and award-winning care we offer to our new mothers and their babies,” said Lori Orme, chief nursing officer for Williamson Health. “This new collaboration is just one more way we enhance the overall experience for families who choose to deliver at Williamson. We appreciate those mothers who have recognized tissue donation as a way to help others.”

For more information about birth tissue donation in Tennessee, please visit TNBirthTissue.org. To learn more about the services provided by Williamson Health, visit williamsonhealth.org.