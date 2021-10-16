TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event

TDOT will hold a rapid hire event October 18 & 19 to fill TDOT Operations Technician positions for Davidson and Williamson County offices.

Day and night crew positions available for Davidson County. Job offers will be made the same day (applicants must pass a drug test and background check).

You can pre-register your interview spot here (walk-ins also welcome).

Visit the TDOT Careers page for more information.

Location: R3 Complex Building A, Auditorium

6601 Centennial Blvd

Nashville, TN 37243

Times: 8:30am – 3 pm each day