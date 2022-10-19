TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a rapid hire event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Region 3 Complex, located at 6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville.

TDOT is looking for individuals to serve as TDOT Operations Technicians. Op Techs perform a variety of job responsibilities including:

Performing labor and data collection work of average difficulty in the area of highway maintenance

Inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects

Conducting routine road maintenance such as pothole patching, removal of large debris and driving a dump truck

Assisting with routine snow & ice removal along with pretreatment of the roads before snow comes

Requirements

High school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent

*bring a copy of your highest level of education to hiring event.

Valid driver's license

Authorized to work in the U.S.

Able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire

Anyone interested can register to interview here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080844afa82ca7f85-tdot3

These positions are out of Davidson and Williamson County and will be conducting a variety of maintenance responsibilities including snow and ice removal.