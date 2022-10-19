TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a rapid hire event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Region 3 Complex, located at 6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville.

TDOT is looking for individuals to serve as TDOT Operations Technicians. Op Techs perform a variety of job responsibilities including:

  • Performing labor and data collection work of average difficulty in the area of highway maintenance
  • Inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects
  • Conducting routine road maintenance such as pothole patching, removal of large debris and driving a dump truck
  • Assisting with routine snow & ice removal along with pretreatment of the roads before snow comes

Requirements

  • High school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent
    *bring a copy of your highest level of education to hiring event.
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Authorized to work in the U.S.
  • Able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire

Anyone interested can register to interview here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080844afa82ca7f85-tdot3

These positions are out of Davidson and Williamson County and will be conducting a variety of maintenance responsibilities including snow and ice removal.

 

