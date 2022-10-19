TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a rapid hire event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Region 3 Complex, located at 6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville.
TDOT is looking for individuals to serve as TDOT Operations Technicians. Op Techs perform a variety of job responsibilities including:
- Performing labor and data collection work of average difficulty in the area of highway maintenance
- Inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects
- Conducting routine road maintenance such as pothole patching, removal of large debris and driving a dump truck
- Assisting with routine snow & ice removal along with pretreatment of the roads before snow comes
Requirements
- High school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent
*bring a copy of your highest level of education to hiring event.
- Valid driver’s license
- Authorized to work in the U.S.
- Able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire
Anyone interested can register to interview here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080844afa82ca7f85-tdot3
These positions are out of Davidson and Williamson County and will be conducting a variety of maintenance responsibilities including snow and ice removal.