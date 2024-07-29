TDOT to Hold Public Meetings for I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host four public meetings, one virtual and three in person, concerning the proposed I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project.

The proposed project is the first of its kind in Tennessee and would construct new, optional lanes on approximately 26 miles of I-24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro in Davidson and Rutherford counties. The additional priced managed lanes would address travel time reliability and regional connectivity by providing passenger vehicles and transit riders with an effective transportation alternative. Choice Lanes would give drivers the option to bypass congestion by providing consistent speeds and travel times.

Project limits are still under consideration and development. TDOT anticipates that adding capacity to this heavily traveled roadway would improve operations in this major growth area. The purpose of these public meetings is to provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project and allow TDOT to gather input for the proposed project.

TDOT will conduct a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 5 p.m. where a presentation will be shared and discussed on the I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes website. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions for TDOT to respond to. Open house public meetings will also take place in person at the following times and locations.

Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Smyrna Event Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN 37167

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Smyrna Event Center 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN 37167 Wednesday, August 28, 2024

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Fairgrounds Nashville

401 Wingrove Street, Nashville, TN 37203

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fairgrounds Nashville 401 Wingrove Street, Nashville, TN 37203 Thursday, August 29, 2024

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Southeast Community Center

5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN, 37013

The public is invited to visit these public meetings anytime during the scheduled hours to see the proposed project concept, ask questions and submit electronic, written or voice-recorded comments. The public meetings will be open house style, where the public will be able to review project information and talk to the project team. While there will be no formal presentation at the in-person meetings, a recording of the virtual meeting presentation will be available on our website. A dedicated email and voicemail hotline are also available at [email protected] and (615) 451-8039.

Information shared at these public meetings will be published online for review and public comment on the project website beginning Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The public may feedback and comments until Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate in the meetings, may contact TDOT ADA Coordinator Shanna Chevalier no less than 10 days prior to the date of the meeting at [email protected] or by phone at (615) 741-0465, TTY Relay (877) 831-0298.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email