TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee Rolls Out New Trashsquatch Patch

Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) litter prevention campaign is rolling out its new patch this fall for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts that conduct litter cleanups in their communities. Launched in 2023, the patch program recognizes scouts for their efforts to help keep their communities clean and safe.

The new patch features Trashsquatch, the campaign’s loveable mascot that is on a mission to end littering, and is available for scouts conducting their second cleanup service project. Scouts conducting their first cleanup will receive the original Nobody Trashes Tennessee logo patch. “We launched our patch program last year and it was widely received by scout groups throughout the state,” said Brittany Morris, transportation program supervisor, TDOT. “As we continue to expand our youth outreach, the new Trashsquatch patch offers another incentive to those that participated in 2023, to join us once again, especially during No Trash November.”

While scouts may conduct their cleanup and access educational resources all year long, the new patch is being rolled out just in time for No Trash November. In its fourth year, No Trash November activates Tennesseans of all ages to participate in cleanup events held in their communities.

“Last year’s No Trash November campaign included more than 150 events with over 2,200 volunteers who collected more than 86,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways,” said Morris. “This year, with the help of participating scouts – and with Trashsquatch cheering them on – we aim to grow the initiative’s reach even more.”

Currently, all three Girl Scout councils and all six Boy Scouts of America councils serving Tennessee have partnered with Nobody Trashes Tennessee on the litter prevention education and patch program. Additional youth service groups with patch programs are also welcome to participate. The patches are provided following the cleanups at no cost to the participating organizations or individual scouts.

Girl Scouts may report their cleanup events at: Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Boy Scouts may report their cleanup events at:

To learn more, visit nobodytrashestenne ssee.com. To find an existing cleanup in your community or to register your own event, visit the event calendar. For groups with members 12 and older that wish to commit to quarterly cleanups, participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program will earn them both a patch and a roadway recognition panel.

