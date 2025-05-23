TDOT Pushes Anti-Litter Message for Memorial Day Weekend

As Tennesseans take to the roads for the unofficial start of summer, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, is encouraging residents and visitors alike to do their part in keeping the state safe and beautiful. With thousands expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, the campaign reminds everyone to dispose of litter properly and participate in the Trash Masters Rewards program.

Trash Masters Rewards is a new, digital loyalty program that motivates residents to take action against litter through interactive and rewarding experiences. Participants earn points by completing tasks such as taking a litter quiz or joining a local cleanup. Double points may also be earned on the road when visiting one of the state’s 16 Welcome Centers during the Memorial Day weekend and throughout June and July. After putting litter in its place, participants of Trash Masters Rewards may scan the QR code located on trash receptacles to earn additional points. These points may be redeemed for prizes like exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee swag and discounts at participating local businesses.

“Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busy summer travel season, and it’s more important than ever that we all do our part,” said NAME. “Every piece of litter removed – or never tossed in the first place – makes a difference. Through the Trash Masters Rewards program, we’re keeping Tennessee beautiful and recognizing and rewarding the people making it happen.”

At this very moment, more than 88 million pieces of litter are on Tennessee’s public roads, and TDOT encourages everyone to do their part to help end littering. Litter damages the environment, enters our waterways, endangers our wildlife, detracts from our beautiful state, and costs TDOT more than $35 million a year to clean up.

The Welcome Centers, operated by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, are ideal places for travelers to learn about the state’s attractions, lodging, and restaurants while also providing the opportunity to participate in this new environmental effort. By combining fun, education, and ecological responsibility, the Trash Masters Rewards program aims to build lasting habits that contribute to a cleaner, greener Tennessee year-round.

Litter Prevention Tips for Memorial Day Travelers

Bag it up : Always keep a small trash bag in your car for snack wrappers, drink bottles, and other waste.

: Always keep a small trash bag in your car for snack wrappers, drink bottles, and other waste. Use designated trash receptacles and recycling bins : Welcome Centers, rest stops, parks, and gas stations provide trash receptacles. Use them when making stops along the way.

: Welcome Centers, rest stops, parks, and gas stations provide trash receptacles. Use them when making stops along the way. Don’t toss it out : Never throw trash, food, or cigarette butts out of vehicles, and be sure items are secure, so you don’t litter unintentionally.

: Never throw trash, food, or cigarette butts out of vehicles, and be sure items are secure, so you don’t litter unintentionally. Get kids involved : Set a good example when disposing of trash and make litter prevention a family habit.

: Set a good example when disposing of trash and make litter prevention a family habit. Spread the word: Participate in and encourage others to join in on TDOT’s and your local community’s litter prevention activities and get rewarded through Trash Masters Rewards.

