



CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be a right lane closure on SR-1; West End Ave northbound between Elmington Ave and I-440 for concrete flatwork and detour removals. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed for sign installation.

Thursday, June 11 and Monday, June 15, 8PM-6AM, There will be intermittent closures on the I-65 northbound ramp to I-440 westbound for saw cutting. Detours will be in place.

Friday, June 12 at 8PM through Monday, June 15 at 6AM, The ramp from I-24 eastbound to I-440 westbound will be closed for concrete replacement. Detours will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Repair Work on I-65

Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, June 13, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 southbound at MM 65-67 for CCTV repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for tree clearing and trimming.

DICKSON COUNTY, Overhead Sign Installation

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions near the I-840 interchange for sign installation (MM 177).

DICKSON, WILLIAMSON, and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Installation

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions at MM 1.8, 32.6, and 52 for overhead sign installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13

Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

Nightly, 9PM-5AM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to excavate for sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures in both directions at MM 80 (New Salem Road) to place overhead sign.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 between Rocky Fork Bridge and Davidson Co Line (MM65-67)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound for bridge repairs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR10 from Dejarnette Lane to south of Fairfax Drive

Daily, 8PM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to excavate and install sidewalk.

One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing and Bridge Repair on I-40 (MM 263-267)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in both directions for spot milling (MM 263-267).

SMITH COUNTY, Cordell Hull Bridge Repair

From now through July 2020, The Cordell Hull Bridge (Old SR 25) will be closed for repairs. A signed detour will be in place.

STEWART COUNTY, SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway(LM 3.00)

Daily, 8AM-3PM (Intersection Improvements at US 79 and SR 461), There will be temporary lane closures to install guardrail, endwalls, and signal foundations.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions between MM 119 and 121 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 between MM 38-45

Thursday, June 11, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure in both directions on I-840 for chaining of three bridges.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Grading, Drainage, and Construction of a concrete box bridge, paving and signals on U.S. 431 (S.R. 106) at Murray Lane (L.M. 22.70)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 106 for temporary striping to shift traffic and placement of barrier wall.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Hillsboro Road between Abbot Martin and Glen Echo for the construction of a bus lane.

Wednesday, June 17, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) at Lebanon Road (MM 9) for tree trimming.

Thursday, June 11, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound at MM 59 for crash cleanup.

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 251 between Belle Valley Drive and Ridgelake Parkway for construction work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 eastbound from the I-65 northbound off ramp to Edward Cord Lane for restriping.

WILSON COUNTY

Sunday, June 14, 6AM-8AM, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 at MM 235 (109 interchange) for Zayo work.

Sunday, June 14, 6AM-8AM, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 at MM 226 (Mt. Juliet Road interchange) for Zayo work.

