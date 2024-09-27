TDOT Lane Closure Report for Sept. 26-Oct. 2

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Rd to near SR 47.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations and pavement marking operations.

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

· 9/26 –10/2, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR 96 from the Dickson County line to near SR 100 (Fairview Boulevard), including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over I-40.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an alternating lane closure on SR 96 for milling and paving operations.

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be an alternating lane closure on SR 96 for epoxy overlay on the bridge over I-40. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

· 9/26 – 10/2, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

