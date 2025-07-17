TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee July 17 – July 23, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-24 eastbound for paving operations (MM 41.19 – 41.20).

LED streetlight conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions on I-24 for streetlight conversions (MM 53 – 57 and MM 59- 61).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 AND I-440

Bridge inspections.

• 7/19, 5 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on I-440 eastbound to I-24 westbound for bridge inspections (MM 7 – 8). There will be a full closure on the I-24 westbound ramp to I-440 westbound from 5 – 7 a.m.

• 7/20, 5 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on I-440 eastbound to I-24 westbound for bridge inspections (MM 7 – 8). There will be a double right lane closure on I-24 westbound under the I-440 eastbound ramp to I-24 westbound.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 for milling and paving operations (MM 5.41 – 11.63).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-40 westbound for paving operations (MM 208.4).

Unpaved shoulder drop-off repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures along I-40 westbound for shoulder repair (MM 218 – 222.67).

NES pole replacement.

• 7/18, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary left lane closure on I-40 in both directions for pole replacement (MM 211).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Aerial utility crossing work.

• 7/20, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson County rest area for aerial utility crossing work (MM 170).

• 7/20, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Deal Road overpass (MM 180).

DICKSON AND HICKMAN COUNTIES I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

LED streetlight conversions.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure along I-440 for led streetlight conversion (MM 0.4 – 2.10).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, traffic loops, and wall texture (MM 79-85).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for striping and special markers scoring and shoulder stone (MM 84 – 87.4).

Vegetation removal.

• 7/19, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-65 southbound for vegetation removal along soundwall from Wedgewood Avenue to Exit 80 (MM 80 – 82).

NES light repairs.

• 7/18, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 southbound at the Lyle A. Fulton Bridge to replace lights (MM 85.9).

• 7/18, 1a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 southbound to replace lights (MM 88.6 – 89.6).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

MARSHALL COUNTY I-65

Rolling roadblock for aerial utility crossing.

• LOOK AHEAD: 8/3, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-65 for aerial fiber installation (MM 27.2).

MAURY COUNTY I-65

• 7/20, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-65 for aerial fiber installation (MM 44.8).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing I-840 from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to Wilson County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for final pavement marking and work on shoulders and roadway (MM 61 – 66).

Rolling roadblock for aerial utility crossing.

• LOOK AHEAD: 7/27, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-65 for aerial fiber installation (MM 61 – 61.2).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on SR 10 (US-231) from the intersection of Lane Parkway to the intersection of Moreland Avenue.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary closures on SR 10 for milling and paving operations (MM 10.19 – 12.25).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Installation of new concrete median and removal of old signal equipment.

• 7/21 – 7/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an outside lane closure on SR 1 westbound at MM 13.25).

Safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Hamilton Church Road for miscellaneous safety improvements including signals. One lane will remain open at all times. Flaggers will be in place.

Vegetation removal.

• 7/17 – 7/18, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 1 for weeding (MM 17.64 – 17.71).

Sidewalk repair.

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 1 for sidewalk and curb repairs (MM 18 – 18.13).

LED streetlight conversion.

• 7/17 – 7/18, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a stationary left lane closure along SR 1 for streetlight conversion (MM 22.23 – 26.78).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.32 – 24.49). The center turn lane will also be closed.

Sidewalk replacement.

• 7/21 – 7/25, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an outside lane closure on SR 11 westbound for sidewalk repairs and replacement (MM 15.94 – 16.21).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Modification of existing intersection.

• 7/23 – 7/25, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a outside lane closures on SR 106 in both directions for intersection modification (MM 5.34 – 5.52).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

LED streetlight conversions.

• 7/17 – 7/18, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 112 for streetlight conversion (MM 5.73 – 7.47).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes.

• 7/14, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile pavement marking operations on SR 155 in both directions to retrace existing pavement markings (MM 12.18 – 15.22).

Roadway repair.

• 7/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The ramp from Centennial Blvd. westbound to SR 155 northbound and the SR 155 northbound ramp to Centennial Blvd. (Exit 26B) will be closed for concrete repairs (MM 26).

• 7/18, 8 p.m. – 7/21, 5 a.m., Continuous, The ramp from Centennial Blvd. westbound to SR 155 northbound and the SR 155 northbound ramp to Centennial Blvd. (Exit 26B) will be closed for concrete repairs (MM 26).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 155 for roadway repair and patching (MM 29.41 – 29.72).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The resurfacing on SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) from SR 100 to SR 106 (US 431).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on SR 254 from SR 100 to Hillsboro Road for milling and paving operations.

Streetlight conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure along SR 254 for LED streetlight conversions (MM 14.86 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for striping, curb and gutter, and joint and bridge sealing installation (MM 9.1 – 9.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for signal installation and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The repair of crosswalk concrete ramps on SR 6 by NDOT.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 (James Robertson Parkway) for repairing the crosswalk before paving operations begin (MM 9.07 – 9.40).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

LINCOLN COUNTY SR 15

The resurfacing on SR 15 (US-64) from Smithland Road to Myrick Road.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 15 for paving operations (MM 23.60 – 28.52).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 99

The resurfacing on SR 99 from US-431 (SR 106) to US-31A (SR 11).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 99 for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 7.29).

MAURY COUNTY SR 245

Drain replacement.

• 7/17, 6:30 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full road closure of SR 245 for drain replacement (MM 1.00).

MAURY COUNTY SR 247

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 247 for paving a turning lane (MM 16.2 – 16.5).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane (MM 27.5).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 12 for pavement repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

The relensing of of snowplowable pavement markers on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for removing and replacing lenses on SR 13 (MM 0 – 11.37).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for curb and gutter work (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures for paving and thermoplastic installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112

The relensing of of snowplowable pavement markers on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for removing and replacing lenses on SR 13 (MM 9.44 – 13.88).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 237

The relensing of of snowplowable pavement markers on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for removing and replacing lenses on SR 13 (MM 1.93 – 2.95).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 257

The resurfacing on SR 257 from west of SR 11 (US-41) to the Sumner County line.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 257 for paving operations (MM 11.69 – 14.5).

Commercial entrance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 257 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 1.00 – 1.50).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 258

The resurfacing on SR 258 from the Sumner County line.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 258 for paving operations (MM 0 – 0.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on US-41 (SR 1) from near Jefferson Pike to near Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna.

• 7/20 – 7/23, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 1 to remove two overhead structures. Traffic will be temporarily stopped while signs are removed over travel lanes (MM 3.38 – 4.10).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US-231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal pole installation and paving of new turn lanes (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

The resurfacing on SR 102 from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 (MM 0 – 6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

The resurfacing on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures (MM 1.8 – 6.78). Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

Pothole patching.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 266 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 21.69).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

• Continuous, SR 141 will be reduced to one lane for roadway repair (MM 14.7).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on SR 109 in both directions (MM 0 – 1.67).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 11

Striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on SR 11 in both directions (MM 0 – 1.36).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Shoulder work at the Exit 7 off-ramp to Indian Lake.

• 7/10 – 7/11, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane shifts on SR 386 for shoulder work (MM 7).

The resurfacing on SR 386 from near Forest Retreat Road to near Saundersville Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard (SR 386) degrassing, milling, and paving operations (MM 1.83 – 6.28).

Striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on SR 386 in both directions (MM 7.63 – 12.07).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving for Project Woolhawk including SR 6 and SR 25.

• Continuous, There will be an eastbound shoulder closure and lane shift on SR 6 (US-31E) at the intersection of Airport Road for grading and a box culvert extension to build a new turn lane (MM 16.5 – 17.5).

Striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on SR 6 in both directions (MM 2.00- 11.00, 14.11 – 15.08, and 22.40 – 26.80).

The miscellaneous safety improvements on US-31 (SR 6) from Rock Bridge Road to near Mount Vernon Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 6 for safety improvements (MM 20.75 – 24.91). Flagging operations will be in place.

Car show.

• LOOK AHEAD: 7/25, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., SR 6 will be closed from North Water Avenue to Main Street for a car show.

Drilling foundations for new intersection installation at Rock Bridge Road.

• 7/21 – 7/28, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The northbound outside lane on SR 6 will be closed for construction work at Rock Bridge Road.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

Intersection improvements including signals on SR 11 with Williams Road/York Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Nolensville Road for grading work (MM 13 – 14).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Pavement repairs.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 106 for pavement repairs (MM 0 – 13.78).

City of Franklin sewer main replacement.

• Continuous, There will be lane closures on 5th Avenue (SR 106), East Main Street (SR 6) and Columbia Avenue (SR 6) at the intersections of West Main Street (SR 246), Main Street (SR 6), 5th Avenue South (SR 106), and Columbia Avenue (SR 106) for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work (MM 14.41 – 14.86).

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

Installation of turn lane and signal at Double Log Cabin Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a northbound lane closure for turn lane installation.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Both lanes and shoulders will be closed for 15-minutes for signal installation.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 10). Flaggers will be present.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

ITS and signal improvements from Division Street to Central Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations for underground boring and conduit installation (MM 3.56 – 7.22).

WILSON COUNTY 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations on SR 24 for utility relocations and grading operations (MM 5.9 – 6.49).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift along SR 24 at West Elementary School for grading operations (MM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The grading, drainage, construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US-70 (SR 26).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for signal work at the new Rome Pike intersection (MM 2.66 – 3.14).

WILSON COUNTY SR 265

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., The eastbound lane and shoulder will be closed for turn lane installation at the Hawthorne Valley intersection.

