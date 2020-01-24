WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Franklin Road Widening from Concord Rd to Moores Lane

Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for the installation of a gas line at the intersection of Franklin Road and Old Moores Lane.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Thursday, January 23, 9AM-2:30PM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at MM 64 for roadway repairs.

Saturday, January 25, 8AM-4PM, There will lane closures on I-65 at MM 53 for bridge inspection.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

From now through February 2020, The I-24 westbound off-ramp at Hickory Hollow will be shut down to reconstruct the ramp.

Nightly, 8PM-5AM (excluding Saturday and Sunday), There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be a right lane closure on Murphy Rd from WB I-440 ramp to Park Circle, West End Ave from Mid-Block to I-440 Ramp, and Nolensville Pike from I-440 ramp to Melrose Ave for boring operation. At least one lane will remain open in both directions. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting.

From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5AM-9PM and one travel lane in each direction from 9PM-5AM.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

From now through Friday, January 24, 9AM-4PM, There will be a lane closure as needed between MM 79-80 for sign foundation work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Lane (L.M. 15.97 to I-24 in Murfreesboro (L.M. 18.12)

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB between the intersection of Barfield Road and the intersection of Athens Ave on SR 99 to excavate and install the new gas lines. One lane will remain open at all times. River Rock Blvd will also be closed from January 20-24 for gas line work. A detour will be in place.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

Sunday, January 26, 6AM-8AM, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-24 at exit 66B for United Communications work.

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be rolling roadblocks as needed for core drilling on I-840 at MM 53.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Slope Stabilization on US 70 near LM 6.2

LOOK AHEAD Starting February through May 2020, There will be a lane closure on US 70 between LM 6 and 7 (between Shady Grove Lane and Tanglewood Drive) for slope stabilization work. Temporary traffic signals will be used during construction.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

Starting Monday, January 27 through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

SMITH COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 53 over Mulherrin Creek (LM 7.18)

From now through April 2020, SR 53 will be reduced to one 9′ lane at the bridge over Mulherrin Creek for bridge work. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing of S.R. 25 from S.R. 109 (L.M. 12.95) to Kraft Street (L.M. 15.98)

Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 25 in both directions for striping. One lane will remain open.

SUMNER COUNTY, Albert Gallatin Ave./Hatten Track Road Extension

Weekdays 9AM-3PM and Weekends 6AM-6PM, There will be intermittent temporary lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for bridge concrete pours. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

Sunday, January 26 at 4PM through Monday, January 27 at 5AM, There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 eastbound between MM 232-237 for traffic shift operations. At least one lane will remain open. The work is weather dependent.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 26 over Sinking Creek

Through May 2020, SR 26 will be down to one 10′ lane in each direction on the bridge over Sinking Creek. One lane will be open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over Smith Fork Creek (L.M. 2.91)

Daily 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on SR 96 in both directions for bridge repair and to install temporary traffic signal poles.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on US 231 (SR 10) over Town Creek (LM 13.56) in Lebanon

From now through May 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11′ lane in each direction for bridge work.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11′ lane in each direction for bridge work.

