WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Franklin Road Widening from Concord Rd to Moores Lane

Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for the installation of a gas line at the intersection of Franklin Road and Old Moores Lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES



Monday, January 13, 9AM-2:30PM, There will be a lance closure on I-65 northbound at MM 64 for roadway repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be a right lane closure on Murphy Rd from WB I-440 ramp to Park Circle, West End Ave from Mid-Block to I-440 Ramp, and Nolensville Pike from I-440 ramp to Melrose Ave for boring operation. At least one lane will remain open in both directions. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting.

From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5AM-9PM and one travel lane in each direction from 9PM-5AM.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

From now through February 2020, The I-24 westbound off-ramp at Hickory Hollow will be shut down to reconstruct the ramp.

Nightly starting Sunday, January 12, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly starting Monday, January 13, 8PM-5AM, There will be single lane closures intermittently in both directions throughout the corridor to install DMS foundations (MM 55-80).

MAURY COUNTY, Saturn Parkway Extension

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 396 for hanging overhead signs.

MAURY COUNTY, Intersection Improvements at Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures for removing barrier wall.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Lane (L.M. 15.97 to I-24 in Murfreesboro (L.M. 18.12)

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB between the intersection of Barfield Road and the intersection of Athens Ave on SR 99 to excavate and install the new gas lines. One lane will remain open at all times.

