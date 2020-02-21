CHEATHAM COUNTY, Slope Stabilization on US 70 near LM 6.2

From now through May 2020, There will be a lane closure on US 70 between LM 6 and 7 (between Shady Grove Lane and Tanglewood Drive) for slope stabilization work. Temporary traffic signals will be used during construction.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be a right lane closure on Murphy Rd from WB I-440 ramp to Park Circle, West End Ave from Mid-Block to I-440 Ramp, and Nolensville Pike from I-440 ramp to Melrose Ave for boring operation. At least one lane will remain open in both directions. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting.

From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5AM-9PM and one travel lane in each direction from 9PM-5AM.

Friday, February 20 at 9PM through Monday, February 24 at 5AM*, There will be ramp closures at the following locations.

I-440 westbound to Nolensville Pike

I-440 westbound to 21st Ave (northbound)

Look Ahead – Friday, February 28 at 9PM through Monday, March 2 at 5AM*, There will be ramp closures at the following locations.

I-440 eastbound to 21st Ave (northbound)

I-440 westbound to Hillsboro Pike (southbound)

I-24 eastbound to I-440 westbound (starting at 8PM)

*Ramp closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Please check the project website for the latest schedule information. https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-440.html

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for moving equipment.

Friday, February 21 at 8PM through Monday, February 24 at 5AM, There will be lane closures at exit 60 eastbound for guardrail installation and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

SMITH COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 53 over Mulherrin Creek (LM 7.18)

From now through April 2020, SR 53 will be reduced to one 9′ lane at the bridge over Mulherrin Creek for bridge work. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

SUMNER COUNTY, Albert Gallatin Ave./Hatten Track Road Extension

Weekdays 9AM-3PM and Weekends 6AM-6PM, There will be intermittent temporary lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for bridge concrete pours. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions between MM 232-237 for pavement marking operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 26 over Sinking Creek

Through May 2020, SR 26 will be down to one 10′ lane in each direction on the bridge over Sinking Creek. One lane will be open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on US 231 (SR 10) over Town Creek (LM 13.56) in Lebanon

From now through May 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11′ lane in each direction for bridge work.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11′ lane in each direction for bridge work.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Tuesday, February 25, 8PM-9PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 216 for core sampling.

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 217 for drilling.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions between MM 118-110 for milling.

SUMNER COUNTY

Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 at LM 9.84 for drilling. At least one lane will remain open on each side.