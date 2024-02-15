TDOT Gives Pothole Repairs Update

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews are working around the clock repairing potholes along interstates and state routes caused by last month’s record winter storm which dumped more snow in 24 hours than we normally see in an entire winter. The statewide effort is using all available resources, including contract crews, to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. TDOT has patched 50% more in January 2024 than in January 2022 & 2023.

By the Numbers January 22 – February 11:

Region 1 – 1,221,614 pounds of hot mix & cold patch

Region 2 – 469,108 pounds of hot mix & cold patch

Region 3 – 2,015,500 pounds of hot mix & cold patch

Region 4 – 1,720,340 pounds of hot mix & cold patch

Statewide – 5,426,562 pounds of hot mix & cold patch

As weather permits, TDOT will continue repairing the roads over the coming days and weeks. More permanent repairs will be made in spring and early summer when asphalt plants are regularly producing hot mix. Full-scale paving may be necessary in some locations.

Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley joined one of the multiple crews patching Potholes in Nashville. You can watch the video here. Media can find new b-roll of pothole patching here and are welcome to use it with a TDOT courtesy.

Drivers should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these pothole repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends. We ask drivers to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways. Work with Us – move over, slow down.

Drivers can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or by submitting an online maintenance request form.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest road conditions and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel.