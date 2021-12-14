TDOT Celebrates Completion of Mack Hatcher Pkwy Extension

Tennessee Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Paul Degges joined federal, state, and local officials in Franklin Monday to celebrate the completion of the Mack Hatcher Northwest Quadrant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project extended Mack Hatcher Parkway for 3.1 miles from Hillsboro Road (US 431/SR 106) north of downtown Franklin to SR 96 west of downtown Franklin. The four and two-lane, median-divided road included a bridge over the Harpeth River. The project was constructed by Eutaw Construction Company Inc.

Mack Hatcher Parkway is a primary transportation concern for the City of Franklin, and the Northwest Extension is part of a larger effort to create a complete loop around the city.

“This extension will improve access and connectivity to the existing transportation network, while also increasing capacity for current and future traffic volumes and promoting social and economic development in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner Paul Degges.

As part of the ceremony, local and state officials remembered Charles Sargent, a longtime state House member representing Franklin, by unveiling the Charles M. Sargent, Jr. Memorial Bridge sign. Officials spoke about his dedication to Williamson County and the state. Family members helped with the unveiling.

“It’s such an honor not only for Nancy Sargent but also for his grandchildren who are here to know that grandpa was a big deal,” said Franklin Vice Mayor Brandy Blanton.

The sign will be placed on the bridge in the coming days.