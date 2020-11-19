TDOT Breaks Ground on Williamson County SR 96 Widening Project

FRANKLIN, Tenn. –Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined state and local officials in Williamson County Tuesday to break ground on the State Route 96 widening project from Arno Road to Wilson Pike (SR 252).

The 5.8-mile, $49.7 million project will widen the roadway from two to five lanes.

“This is the start of a cross-county corridor improvement effort on State Route 96,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “This widening project will make the roadway safer and increase its capacity to meet the current and future needs of this rapidly growing area.”

The project from Arno Road to Wilson Pike is the first of four proposed projects on SR 96 between Franklin and Murfreesboro. The other three proposed projects under development are as follows.

SR 96 from SR 252 (Wilson Pike) to I-840

SR 96 from I-840 to Coleman Hill Road

SR 96 from Coleman Hill Road to Veterans Parkway

Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC, is the prime contractor on the project currently under construction in Williamson County. When completed, the widened roadway will include two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. The project also features new 3-span bridges over Mayes Creek and the CSX railroad.

Drivers should expect lane closures between 9AM-3PM during construction. The estimated completion date is July 2024.

For more information on the SR 96 widening projects, visit https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/state-route-96.html.