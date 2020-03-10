NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.

The patients are adult males in Middle Tennessee. TDH is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

Case Management Update

• TDH will post COVID-19 updated numbers online by 2 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

• The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

• The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Read Related Coronavirus Stories.