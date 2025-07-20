TDCI Names New Executive Leadership Team Members

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces new roles in the Department for two veteran Tennessee government leaders.

William “Chip” Kain has been promoted to the position of Deputy Commissioner overseeing the Department’s emergency services portfolio, which includes Fire Prevention/Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, and the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board. Since 2022, Kain has served TDCI in the dual role of Executive Director of the Jerry F. Agee Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and as Executive Secretary of the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission.

Brent Culberson will join TDCI as the Department’s Chief of Staff where he will oversee the creation of long- and short-term strategies, improve customer service, and foster greater efficiencies that create more savings. Culberson has served since 2022 as Lipscomb University’s Vice President of Government, Community Relations, and Strategic Partnerships. Before joining Lipscomb, Culberson worked in Tennessee State Government at the Tennessee Department of Health where he was the Assistant Commissioner for Health Licensure and Regulation before becoming Assistant Commissioner for Legislative Affairs.

“Chip and Brent bring decades of real-world experience to their new roles, and I am confident they will help ensure the Department remains focused on our mission of protecting Tennesseans and empowering professionals,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Looking ahead to the remaining six months of 2025 and beyond, I firmly believe that we have as strong a team as we’ve ever had in place. I am excited at how Chip and Brent will be creating innovations that help our Department keep pace with the changes going on in the industries we regulate.”

As Tennessee’s consumer protection agency, TDCI is responsible for protecting Tennesseans through balanced oversight of fire safety, the insurance and securities industries, and a variety of regulated professions.

Before joining TDCI, Kain had a distinguished law enforcement career that included serving as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety and Security for the Tennessee Board of Regents. Beginning in 2019, he was Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police for Roane State Community College. He has also served local governments including work as Chief of Police for the cities of Norris and Baneberry. While at TDCI, Kain has continued his professional development. In 2023, he graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“In my career, I’ve never seen as strong a group of individuals who are as focused on their mission as the men and women at TDCI,” said Kain. “It is an honor to be among their ranks and have this opportunity to help lead them. They are innovators who truly believe in helping improve the lives and safety of their fellow Tennesseans – whether that be a volunteer or career firefighter, a certified law-enforcement officer, or an emergency center call-taker. I am honored by this promotion and consider it a privilege to help build on the Department’s accomplishments in this new role.”

In addition to his service in the Tennessee Department of Health, Culberson served from 2013-16 on the leadership team of Secretary of State Tre Hargett where he oversaw the Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming. A native of Middle Tennessee, Culberson holds a Master of Arts in Conflict Management and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Lipscomb University. He is involved in several organizations, including, Best Buddies of Tennessee, The Joseph School, and Citizens Committee for the Tennessee Prayer Breakfast.

“While I will miss my colleagues at Lipscomb University, I could not pass up a chance to return to Tennessee State Government in a role at one of its most important Departments,” Culberson said. “As I have already learned, the Department impacts all 7.2 million Tennesseans in some form or another. By joining this team, I will help impact my fellow Tennesseans in a way that I have never experienced before. I am excited about the work that’s ahead for all of us.”

