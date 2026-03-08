TDCI Announces Promotion, New Team Member to Division of Insurance Team 

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) announces a key promotion and new team member to the Department’s Division of Insurance team.

Michael Barber was recently promoted to Director of the Division’s Consumer Insurance Services section. This section receives, investigates, and mediates consumer insurance complaints. Last year, the Consumer Insurance Services section received over 5,100 consumer complaints and returned over $15.6 million to Tennessee consumers. An experienced insurance professional with 20 years’ experience in a variety of leadership positions in the industry, Mr. Barber joined TDCI in 2018 as a Consumer Insurance Investigator before being promoted in 2020 to Consumer Insurance Services Manager. A veteran with ten years’ experience in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Barber and his family live in Hermitage.

Peter Roth recently joined TDCI as the Director of Business Process Improvement. In his role, Peter identifies opportunities to streamline business processes, improve efficiency, and increase productivity by collaborating with Insurance Division leadership and staff, as well as internal and external stakeholders. A retired Green Beret, Master Sergeant with over 20 years’ managerial and combat experience, Mr. Roth joined TDCI after serving with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation where he was a special projects advisor and, later, as Defense Program Director for Cybastion Technologies in Arlington, Va. Mr. Roth and his family live in Clarksville.

“Though both Michael and Peter have only been in their new roles for a short time, they have already shown the expertise, knowledge, and dedication that will continue to grow the Department’s reputation as a leader among state regulators,” said Deputy Commissioner for the Divisions of Insurance, Regulatory Boards, Securities, and TennCare Oversight Bill Huddleston. “I believe they will help us continue to fulfill our mission: Protecting Tennesseans, Empowering Professionals.”

As Tennessee’s insurance regulator, TDCI protects Tennessee consumers by licensing and regulating both individuals and corporations, mediating consumer complaints, and providing resources to the citizens of Tennessee. Tennesseecurrently boasts 322,230 active licensed insurance producers, 51,852 resident insurance producer’s licenses, and 270,378 non-resident licensees, which is the largest number of active licensed insurance professionals in state history.

