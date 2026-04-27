TCAT Dickson Holds Spring Pinning for Dickson and Williamson Campuses

Twenty-two practical nursing students from TCAT Dickson’s Dickson and Williamson campuses were celebrated during a traditional pinning ceremony on Tuesday at First Baptist Church Dickson, marking their readiness to move from college students to caregivers.

Stephanie Murphy, TCAT Dickson Director of Nursing and Health Careers, welcomed graduating students and their families. “Nursing education is tough. Each of these nursing graduates sitting before you has pushed through a number of obstacles to get here,” Murphy said.

Murphy explained that students spend nearly half of their total program hours completing hands-on learning at clinical sites. Luz Alcaraz, a first-generation college graduate, and Aaliyah Helm both received the Outstanding Clinical Award for their professionalism and work at clinical sites.

Kelly Halford, also a first-generation college graduate, earned the Outstanding Academic Performance Award from the Dickson campus. Halford is graduating with Honors Plus, meaning she earned a 4.0 grade point average. She was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for her academic excellence. Roberta Monteiro earned the Outstanding Academic Performance Award from the Williamson campus. Monteiro is graduating with honors, a distinction designated for students earning between a 3.72 and 3.99 grade point average.

Murphy explained the criteria for the Peer Award. Each graduating class votes for the peer they would most want to care for themselves or their family members if needed.

The Peer Award is reserved, “for the student who shines in all aspects of the nursing program,” Murphy said. Raylene Williams from the Dickson campus and A’Donnious Sparkman received the Peer Awards from their respective campuses.

Each graduate was presented with a copy of the Nightingale Pledge, named after Florence Nightingale, to read in unison, while instructors pinned all students. The School of Nursing pins bear an image of an oil lamp resembling the one carried by Florence Nightingale. The candles represent the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next.

Graduates from the Dickson campus included LaToya Clay, Kira Dawson, Kelly Halford, Clara Jenkins, Nalani Jones, Taylor McLaughlin, Alexis Prayer. Mark Schmittou, Jacob Stiddum, Morgan Thornton, Kiarah Wells, Raylene Williams, and Kiana Yockey.

Graduates from the Williamson campus were Luz Alcaraz, Jessica Fisher, Aaliyah Helm, Sarah Logan, Roberta Monteiro, Maleah Risby, Ebony Slade Greene, and A’Donnious Sparkman.

TCAT Dickson has campuses in Dickson, Clarksville, and Franklin and has served the residents of Dickson, Montgomery, Cheatham, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart, and Williamson counties and other surrounding areas since 1964.

TCAT Dickson is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education, and complies with non-discrimination laws: Title VI, Title IX, Section 504, and ADA. Located on Highway 46 in Dickson, the technical training college also has extension campuses in Clarksville, and Franklin. Additional information about the school is located at www.TCATDickson.edu.