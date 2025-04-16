TCAP Testing Underway at Williamson County Schools

The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) spring testing window opened this week in Williamson County Schools and will close on May 2. Each school establishes its testing schedule, but tests are administered based on the specific grade level or course requirements.

More details about the test are below:

TCAP Overview

Grade 2: Students will take a district-required, timed assessment that measures progress toward State standards in math and English/language arts (ELA). These tests will be administered in a paper-and-pencil format.

Grades 3-5: Students will take a state-required, timed assessment that measures progress toward State standards in science, math and ELA. These tests will be administered in a paper-and-pencil format.

Grades 6-8: Students will be assessed in science, math, ELA and social studies, with Algebra I and Geometry students also taking end-of-course (EOC) exams. These State-required assessments will be administered online via the secure TestNav platform on students’ Chromebooks.

High School: Students will take end-of-course (EOC) exams in select science, math, ELA and social studies courses. These State-required assessments will be administered online via the secure TestNav platform on students’ Chromebooks.

Requested Extra Time

State law allows all students to request additional time on a TCAP test subpart if needed. WCS will fully comply with this requirement by providing extra time to every student who requests it.

At the end of each testing session, teachers will ask if anyone requires additional time. Students who notify their teacher will be granted up to 20 percent more time beyond the standard limit to complete the test. Please encourage your child to request extra time if needed.

For students with extended time accommodations in their Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 plan, the full accommodation time will be provided first. If additional time is still required, they may also request the additional 20 percent.

Third-Grade Retention

The State requires that the TCAP score play a part in promotion decisions for some third-grade students.

Third-grade ELA scores will determine the promotion pathway under Tennessee’s 2022 Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.

According to this law, third-grade students who do not score “Met Expectations” or “Exceeded Expectations” on the ELA section may be required to attend Summer Learning Camp to advance to the next grade. Students scoring “Below Expectations” or “Approaching Expectations” will have the opportunity to retake the ELA test during the last week of school. If your third-grade child needs to retake the test, you will be notified in advance.

