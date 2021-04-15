TCAP Testing has Begun in WCS

Williamson County Schools students have begun taking State-mandated assessments.

The TCAP assessment is a timed test that measures skills in reading, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies for students in grades 3-8. End-of-Course assessments are given in certain high school classes. This year, the State-mandated exams will be administered in-person in a paper and pencil format under the guidance of a WCS staff member.

During a special legislative session in January, State lawmakers made the decision to drop the weight of the exams as to not negatively impact a student’s grades.

“Although it’s been a challenging year, I’ve been amazed at the work of our staff and students,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Assessment Dr. Dave Allen. “I’m excited for our students to show what they’ve learned. We believe our students are prepared and that their hard work this year will show. We just want to encourage students to relax, take their time and give their best effort.”

Full assessment scores will be released in the summer and fall for all grades. For more information about the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) TCAP assessments, visit the TDOE’s website.

