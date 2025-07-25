TCAP Family Portal Now Open

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released individual student TCAP reports through the TCAP Family Portal earlier this month.

To access the TCAP Family Portal, users will need the student’s unique student ID (USID) to log in. A student’s USID is available in Skyward under Student Information, labeled “TN#.” Using the USID, new users may create an account and returning users may log in to their existing accounts.

According to the TDOE, the portal provides resources for families, including personalized student reports, sample questions and historical data.

Families will still receive paper copies for 2025 TCAP score reports after students return for the new school year.

More information about TCAP results for the 2024-25 school year will be shared in the July 29 issue of InFocus.

Source: WCS

