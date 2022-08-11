TCAD Announces $1 Million for Senior Centers Across Tennessee

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced on Aug 10 a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers across the state. In this year’s state budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1 million for senior centers and tasked TCAD with developing a competitive process to distribute the funds.

“This funding is vital for the health and well-being of older adults across Tennessee, as senior centers provide access to an array of opportunities to stay safe, active, and healthy,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “We presented the impact made last year with these grants to the Tennessee General Assembly, and I’m grateful they gave us more funding this year to have an even greater effect on the lives of aging Tennesseans.”

On July 5, TCAD published its application process for senior centers. Following the deadline, TCAD received 135 full applications representing 89 of the state’s 95 counties. After utilizing the competitive, objective criteria, 125 senior centers throughout 89 counties were individually awarded $8,000 grants.

According to the senior centers’ applications, the grant funds will pay for operating, administrative, programmatic, and preventive maintenance costs. The funds will also allow many senior centers to accomplish capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.

Click here for a list of senior centers that were awarded a grant.