TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Nashville

October 5, 2024 – At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Davidson County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 9 o’clock Friday night, officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking near 8th Avenue and Broadway in Nashville. During that call, they spotted the vehicle that had been reported as stolen, and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, identified as Adam Rodriguez (DOB 04/23/1998), eventually stopped in front of a home on 10th Avenue North and officers pursued him to the back yard. Initial reports indicate that while the man was ordered multiple times to drop the weapon, shots were fired. Rodriguez was struck, and died after being transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Source: TBI

